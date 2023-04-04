Job racket cases on the rise in Puducherry, police urge aspirants to be careful in making payments

April 04, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

With reports of many job racket cases surfacing in Puducherry, the territorial police have appealed to job aspirants to be extra cautious in seeking assistance from consultancy firms and individuals offering high-profile postings, especially overseas. Retrieving money given to fraudsters has become complex and an extremely difficult task for law enforcers, police said.

In 2022, at least 20 persons lost money to the tune of more than ₹1 crore, via remittances to fraudulent firms and individuals after being promised well paid jobs. Law enforcers surmise that the actual number of victims and money lost to such racketeers could be much more as many would not have come forward to register a formal complaint.

Last year, the territorial police arrested eight persons in connection with job rackets, some of them for soliciting candidates through fake online identities and posting deceptive job advertisements. Surprisingly, investigators said, the victims are generally educated, with working experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listing out the job rackets that police were able to crack last year, a senior officer said a young woman from Ariankuppam lost about ₹36 lakh towards visa and documentation charges for a job offer in the United Kingdom. Seeing her resume posted on a prominent job site, two foreign nationals contacted her through email and despatched a forged job offer of a company in the U.K. The main accused in the case, Ugandan and Nigerian nationals, even impersonated the High Commissioner and Deputy High Commissioner of the U.K.’s foreign mission in India, said an investigator.

In another case, a Chennai-based firm cheated a woman residing at Puducherry by offering her a job in Cambodia. She was taken to Cambodia without a proper work permit for a telecasting job. The victim ended up facing many struggles in Cambodia, police said

Around 10 persons fell victim to a gang from Tamil Nadu for “executive-level jobs” in Ireland and paid amounts totalling to ₹45 lakh. In all the cases reported, people just walked into the trap laid by the scamsters without any cross-verification of the consultant or the company where the aspirants were offered the postings, the police officer said.

‘Money sometimes sent abroad immediately’

“These job racket cases have surfaced in large numbers last year. It is important to note that in many cases of cheating, it is very difficult to recover the money. In some cases, money has been immediately remitted to foreign countries. Hence, people must take precautions before parting with their hard-earned money,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Narra Chaitanya told The Hindu.

The department has started preparations to issue Letters Rogatory for legal assistance from Nigeria and Uganda for the recovery of cash paid to the accused persons, he said adding that the process was lengthy and time consuming.

“People should think twice before making payments for job offers. It will be very difficult to get money back, especially when it is siphoned out of the country,” he added

Aspirants should also visit the office of the consultancy before making any payments for job offers. They must independently try to get in touch with persons who have travelled abroad through the consultancy and verify the quality and genuineness of their services. People can also approach the police, through the SSP(C&I) or the CID office or the cyber cell to check the genuineness of job offers,. the SSP added

ADVERTISEMENT