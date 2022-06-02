Job fair today
The Puducherry Employment Exchange will hold a job fair on Friday for recruitment to about 100 vacancies in private companies.
Labour Secretary S.D. Sundaresan said in a press note that several leading firms, including Lucas TVS, Whirlpool India and Rane Brake Linings would be recruiting candidates. Candidates who have completed engineering, diploma, arts and science courses and also drivers can report at the employment exchange with resume and original certificates, the press note said.
