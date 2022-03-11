Job fair today

About 65 companies will be recruiting candidates at a mega job fair scheduled to held on Saturday.

The Labour Department, which is hosting the event, said the companies from Puducherry, Chennai, Cuddalore, Erode and Coimbatore will be looking to hire candidates for an estimated 4,000 vacancies.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Christ Engineering College, Moolakulam.

Aspirants should bring 10 copies of their resume and certificates based on their qualification for the interview, a press note said.