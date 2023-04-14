HamberMenu
Job fair in Puducherry on Saturday

April 14, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

About 55 companies will be recruiting candidates at a job fair scheduled to be held in Puducherry on April 15. The National Career Service Center for SC/ST, which is hosting the event, said companies will be looking to hire candidates for an estimated 4,500 vacancies.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Presidency Higher Secondary School campus at Reddiyarpalayam. Aspiring candidates should bring copies of their resume and certificates. Based on their qualification, they can attend the interview, a press note said.

