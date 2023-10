October 04, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A large number of job aspirants thronged the Employment Exchange on Wednesday for renewal of registration and to update employment card.

The rush for renewal and updation comes at a time when the government has called for applications for recruitment to fill various posts, including nurses. Aspirants, especially, those from rural areas still opt to visit the Employment Exchange for registration than registering themselves online, said a staff.