Puducherry

Jipmer's nursing students take pledge

A new batch first year students at Jipmer’s College of Nursing participated in a lamp lighting ceremony and took the Nightingale pledge. Special Arrangement

A new batch first year students at Jipmer’s College of Nursing participated in a lamp lighting ceremony and took the Nightingale pledge. Special Arrangement   | Photo Credit: Handout_E_Mail

more-in

New batch take the Nightingale oath

A new batch of B.Sc. first year students at Jipmer’s College of Nursing participated in a lamp-lighting ceremony and took the Nightingale pledge at the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam auditorium.

Ashok Shankar Badhe, Director and Medical Superintendent, Jipmer, was the guest of honour and the Sandhya Gupta, Principal, College of Nursing, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, was the chief guest.

M.J. Kumari, Prof. cum Principal (Ag.), College of Nursing, Jipmer, Lakshmi Ramamoorthy, Assistant Professor, Padmavathi Nagarajan, Assistant Professor, and Santhi Tamilmani, Nursing Superintendent-cum-officer in-charge, Nursing Services, Jipmer, participated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 1:14:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/jipmers-nursing-students-take-pledge/article30507402.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY