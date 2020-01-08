Jipmer's nursing students take pledge

A new batch of B.Sc. first year students at Jipmer’s College of Nursing participated in a lamp-lighting ceremony and took the Nightingale pledge at the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam auditorium.
Ashok Shankar Badhe, Director and Medical Superintendent, Jipmer, was the guest of honour and the Sandhya Gupta, Principal, College of Nursing, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, was the chief guest.
M.J. Kumari, Prof. cum Principal (Ag.), College of Nursing, Jipmer, Lakshmi Ramamoorthy, Assistant Professor, Padmavathi Nagarajan, Assistant Professor, and Santhi Tamilmani, Nursing Superintendent-cum-officer in-charge, Nursing Services, Jipmer, participated.
