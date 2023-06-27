JIPMER’s hands-on training for maternity nurses in Puducherry

June 27, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Department of Nursing Services, JIPMER, recently organised a one-day State-level workshop and hands-on training programme on “Respectful Maternity Care” for nurses from city hospitals.

Gautam Roy, acting director of JIPMER, opened the workshop in the presence of L.N. Dorairajan, medical superintendent, and released the SOP manual on the theme.

Santhi Shanmugam, nursing superintendent; Santhi Tamilmani, nursing superintendent; and Sankareswari A, chief nursing officer, were among those who spoke.

During the subsequent session, Dasari Papa, professor, department of obstetrics and gynaecology; Gandimathi Johnpeter, deputy nursing superintendent; and Sengamalarselvi M., assistant nursing superintendent, delivered lectures on the topic of respectful maternity care.

The hands-on training spanned maternal care for mothers during the antenatal, intranatal, and postnatal periods.