GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JIPMER unions organise black badge protest against extension to Director

January 25, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

JIPMER faculty and employees affiliated to a host of staff unions and associations wore black badges to work as a mark of protest against the one-year extension given to the Director after he had completed a full five-year term.

The protest, part of an ongoing agitation seeking the revocation of the extension which had been granted allegedly in violation of norms, was led by the JIPMER Faculty Association, JIPMER Hospital Employees Union, JIPMER SC, ST Staff Welfare Association, JIPMER SC/ST cum Minorities Staff Welfare Association, JIPMER Staff OBC Employees Welfare Association and JIPMER National Importance Hospital Employees Union.

According to the organisations, the Director had been given an extension even after his five-year tenure concluded on December 31, 2023. This, they said, was in violation of the JIPMER Act-2008 Rules and Regulations.

The organisations alleged that through the tenure, JIPMER Director Rakesh Aggarwal through inept and authoritarian leadership, had caused damage to the interests of the institution, the employees and patients.

The patients were deprived of drugs for a long period and subjected to hardship due to his micromanagement of trivial issues instead of putting focus on long-term plans and the welfare of patients, the unions allaged. They also accused the incumbent of a vindictive attitude that had created a “toxic environment” that caused misery for several faculty members and employees and threatened to destroy the legacy institution.

The employee unions have urged the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to terminate his tenure and repatriate him to his parent institute immediately, and resolved to continue with the protests until the request is met.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.