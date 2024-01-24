JIPMER trials drones for medical services delivery

January 24, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

JIPMER has undertaken trials with drone technology for delivering medical services to patients in difficult geographical terrain as part of a joint initiative of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the National Health System Resource Centre (NHSRC).

The pilot project initiated by the Government of India for the implementation of drone technology in all the Institutes of National Importance under it, including JIPMER, aims to enhance the accessibility of health care services to the people in the country, particularly those living in difficult geographical terrains.

A press note from JIPMER said that in this regard, two woman Self-Help Group (SHG) staff members from JIPMER successfully completed a 10-day remote pilot training course approved by the Director General of Civil Aviation and conducted by the Gurugram-based Drone Destination company under the auspices of the NHSRC.

On Monday, JIPMER successfully conducted a trial demonstration of drone-delivery of emergency medicines to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Mannadipet. The site for the trial, which was done on Monday, had been identified by the Government of India.

A team of JIPMER doctors and staff, with the Chief Medical Officer of Community Heath Centre, Mannadipet and the drone team were present for the demonstration .

The trial was done in preparation for an official launch of the use of drone services for medical purposes in all INIs across the country, including at JIPMER, in the near future, the press note said.

