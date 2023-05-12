ADVERTISEMENT

Jipmer asked to chalk-out measures to become a ‘queue-less’ hospital; render hassle-free healthcare services

May 12, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor chaired a high-level review meeting on the functioning of Jipmer and said Union Government would be requested to sanction more funds to the institution

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan chairing a high-level meeting with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and others to review healthcare services at Jipmer. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jipmer has been directed to prioritise provision of hassle-free delivery of healthcare services to patients, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Friday.

The Lt. Governor, who chaired a high-level review meeting on the functioning of Jipmer, said instructions were given to ensure at all times adequate stock of essential drugs and establish more pharmacies immediately so that drugs are available to patients at low cost.

Additional counters should be set up in pharmacies to reduce congestion and queues. Jipmer should turn into a ‘No Queue’ hospital. It was also decided at the meeting that additional public relations officers should be appointed to guide the patients coming to the hospital and assistance counters be established to provide guidance even at night hours.

Jipmer administration has been asked to chalk out measures to absorb into regular service employees who have been working continuously for more than 25 years. Other suggestions, included increasing intensive care beds and setting up a separate intensive care building and a specialised cancer care unit. “It was emphasised that the public healthcare entity, which is functioning for the service of the public, should work completely for the people without any administrative defects”, Ms. Soundararajan said.

The Union Government would be requested to sanction more funds to Jipmer. The hospital, which rendered treatment free of cost to low income patients, had also kept in abeyance a proposal to levy user charges from paying patients for a range of newly-acquired diagnostic facilities.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Transport Minister S. Chandra Priyanga, Civil Supplies Minister Sai J Saravanan Kumar, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelou, AKD. Aroumugam, MLA, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, Health Secretary C. Udayakumar, Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary, Secretary to the Lt. Governor, Jipmer Director Rakesh Aggarwal, Medical Superintendent Lalgudi Narayanan Dorairajan, Health Director G. Sriramalu and other officials participated.

