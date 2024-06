Jipmer will temporarily relocate emergency services to the super-specialty block annexe with effect from June 6 on account of installing upgraded fire system at the emergency services block.

The upgrade aimed to enhance safety standards and quality of patient care, would be completed in about four months. Till then, uninterrupted emergency services would be provided at the super-specialty block annexe, a press note said.

