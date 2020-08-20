Jipmer to suspend elective OPDs due to high COVID burden

The disease burden in Puducherry in recent days on a cases per million basis is the highest among all States in the country Jipmer Director Rakesh Aggarwal said on Thursday.

In a press note, Dr. Aggarwal said Puducherry had been witnessing one of the fastest doubling time of COVID cases in the country in recent weeks. The current doubling time around 14 days is one of the fastest in the country, he said.

“This has resulted in multifold increase in the COVID positive patients admitted in hospitals. Even more importantly, the number of patients requiring intensive hospital care and high flow oxygen has markedly increased,” he said.

The situation has forced the institute focus on caring for acutely sick patients and expand its bed strength for COVID from the original around 200 to 325 beds now. Also, the number of beds with centralised piped oxygen has been increased. The increasing number of seriously ill patients and those on intensive support has meant an increase in the number of healthcare personnel needed to take care of them, Dr. Aggarwal said.

In the circumstances, it has been decided to suspend physical elective OPD services temporarily from August 24. However, all the emergency and tele-consultation-based outpatient consultation services will continue as usual.

The Jipmer director said the institute has continued to provide emergency services in all specialties all through the lockdown period beginning March till date. Further, it had opened its OPD facilities and begun providing semi-elective surgeries in late April. Thus, it has on an average continued to have nearly 1,100 in-patients all through.

However, the increasing disease transmission has posed new challenges, especially of releasing additional beds, including ICU beds available for COVID patients.

An additional challenges faced by the institute relates to a high proportion of asymptomatic COVID-positive persons among patients seeking elective care for various chronic ailments. Between April and August (as of August 18), 243 patients admitted in various non-COVID wards for medical and surgical management were found to be positive for COVID-19 infection.

This is resulting in exposure and infection of a large number of health care workers. The number of Jipmer healthcare personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 during the above five months was 233, and consequently, several of their co-workers, in close contact with them have been quarantined.

He also pointed out that the number of beds occupied by COVID 19 patients in Jipmer is grossly under-reported in various government and private. This is because the data reflects only those patients from Puducherry and excludes patients from around the country, in particular the neighbouring areas of Tamil Nadu, who are referred to the institution.

“These high numbers highlight that if situation continues to worsen at the current rate, there would be a distinct risk of massive disruption of services due to non-availability of health care personnel for various specialized services , in particular those of emergency nature that are not available in other hospitals in the region. The closure of OPD services is also aimed at ensuring that health care personnel are available for specialized emergency services not available elsewhere,” Dr. Aggarwal said.