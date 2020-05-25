Jipmer to step up tele-consultation outpatient services

Jipmer will expand its tele-consultation OP services across 13 specialties from Tuesday with the opening of more telephone lines.
According to a press note, the services can be accessed through a set of numbers for existing and new patients. The numbers will be active for registration on working days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The numbers for existing and new patients are as follows: General Medicine and General Surgery - 0413-2298200 and 0413-2298303; Cardiology and Cardiothoracic Surgery - 6384400741 and 6384400742; Medical and Surgical Gastroenterology - 6384400743 and 6384400744; Nephrology and Urology - 6384400745 and 6384400746; Neurology and Neurosurgery - 6384400747 and 6384400748; Orthopaedics and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation - 6384400749 and 6384400750; Medical, Surgical and Radiation Oncology - 6384400751 and 6384400752; Obstetrics and Gynaecology - 6384400753 and 6384400754; Ear, Nose and Throat and Ophthalmology - 6384400755 and 6384400756; Dermatology, Dentistry, Plastic Surgery - 6384400757 and 6384400758; Neonatology, Paediatrics and Paediatric Surgery - 6384400759 and 6384400760; Clinical Immunology and Endocrinology - 9787245034 and 978724509, and Pulmonary Medicine - 9787245085 and 9787245087.
