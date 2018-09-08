Jipmer to open paediatric spine clinic

Jipmer is opening a paediatric spine clinic, a specialised facility to take care of a host of spinal cord conditions among children, on Monday.

The Jipmer Cervical Spondylosis Clinic OPD will offer children with spinal cord problems neurosurgical evaluation and consultation, radiological evaluation and confirmation of diagnosis, treatment and follow up, physiotherapy and counselling.

One of the aims of the clinic is to create awareness among parents of children with spinal cord problems about the importance of early intervention and multidisciplinary approach.

It also aims to help reduce the childhood neurological complications such as limb weakness, neuropathic ulcers, neurogenic bladder and bowel problems.

Some of the other common spinal cord problems affecting children include meningomyelocele, lipomeningocele, tethered cord, chiari malformation, craniovertebral junction anomalies, spine tumors and paediatric spine injuries.