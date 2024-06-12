GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jipmer to host month-long blood donation awareness events

Published - June 12, 2024 11:48 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

Jipmer’s Department of Transfusion Medicine is hosting month-long programmes to raise awareness on blood donation, beginning with a walkathon on World Blood Donor Day on June 14 commemorating the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner who discovered blood groups and identified their role in blood transfusion.

The walkathon from Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children Hospital to the Jipmer playground is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m., and is aimed at creating public awareness about blood donation. About 200 Jipmer doctors, staff members, students, and voluntary blood donors are expected to participate in the rally.

Gautam Roy, Director (Ag.) Jipmer, L. N. Dorairajan, Medical Superintendent and S. Chitradevi, Project Director, Pondicherry AIDS Control Society will flag off the walkathon. Pondicherry AIDS Control Society is supporting the month-long events, which includes voluntary blood donation camps, across venues in and around Puducherry.

