October 27, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) will host the 13th convocation for MBBS/MD/MS and other courses on Saturday, while the 11th convocation for nursing and allied health science courses is slated for Sunday.

Both events will take place in the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam auditorium on the JIPMER campus.

