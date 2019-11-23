Jipmer to conduct integrated pharmacogenomics meet

An Indo-Swiss integrated pharmacogenomics programme gets under way at Jipmer on Saturday. Rakesh Aggarwal, Director, Jipmer, will open the six-day ‘Indo-Swiss Symposium on Advances in Pharmacogenomics Strategies for implementation of Personalised Medicine’ .

Over six days, the Jipmer Integrated Pharmacogenomics Programme (JIPP), which will cover the concepts of research methodology, hands-on training in molecular biology techniques and symposium on advances in pharmacogenomics research that are essential for clinicians and healthcare professionals to understand the concepts of pharmacogenomics, which help in personalised drug treatment.

‘Pharmacogenomics’ is the science that associates the genetic make-up of an individual with drug metabolism and treatment response. This is a contemporary science that promises a new era of personalised medicine.

According to Jipmer, in a real-life setting, the clinical relevance of pharmacogenomics spans the treatment of many common diseases such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus, atherosclerosis, myocardial infarction, thromboembolic disorders and various cancers.

CSIR, NAMS and swissnex India, Consulate General of Switzerland in Bengaluru, are co-hosting the event.

About 140 participants spanning all regions of India – Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, Odisha, Kerala etc. – will be attending the programme. The leading scientists in the field of pharmacogenomics from national and international institutes will deliver the talks and interact with participants.

Unique workshop

According to R. Kesavan, organising secretary, the workshop is unique in that it provides comprehensive programme on the basics of pharmacogenomics. More than 500 doctors and research scholars have been trained by Jipmer’s pharmacology department so far.