Jipmer test for DM, M.Ch courses held

71.39% of the 2,286 registered candidates appeared for the exam

A total of 1,632 candidates across India took the Jipmer online entrance examination for admission to DM./M.Ch. courses for the January 2021 session on Sunday. The number of seats available for the courses is 52.

According to a press release from the Jipmer director, 71.39% of the 2,286 registered candidates appeared for the examination held in a single 9 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. shift.

This year, the entrance test was held in 14 centres across 11 cities, including two in Puducherry.

Considering the farmers’ agitation in and around Delhi, an additional examination centre was provided in Chandigarh to also accommodate candidates from Haryana and Punjab.

Held under the shadow of COVID-19, the test was coordinated from a command centre set up in Jipmer with live streaming from all examination centres. Iris scanners were used to capture biometric information of all the candidates and the entire examination process was video recorded. Candidates’ requests for change of examination centres were also accepted before the examination.

The examination results will be declared on or before December 11 on the Jipmer website (www.jipmer.edu.in) and will also be posted on the notice board at the Jipmer Academic Centre.