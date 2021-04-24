Jipmer suspends physical visits for elective OPD services

PUDUCHERRY

24 April 2021 01:13 IST

Jipmer has suspended physical visits for elective OPD services from April 26 to provide focused care to critically-ill COVID-19 patients and reduce the risk of transmission to non-COVID-19 patients.

In a press note, Jipmer said the hospital will also be suspending admissions for non-emergency services and limiting the number of elective surgeries.

The decision was taken in the context of the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in Puducherry over the last four weeks. This had resulted in a multi-fold increase in patients admitted to the hospital, the press note from Jipmer Director Rakesh Aggarwal said.

Seriously-ill patients

The number of patients requiring intensive care and high-flow oxygen has also markedly increased. The rising number of seriously-ill patients and those on intensive support has led to an increase in the number of healthcare personnel needed to take care of them. However, even while suspending physical visits for elective OPD services, Jipmer has expanded tele-consultation services to help patients who would otherwise have to come to the OPD.

All emergency medical and surgical services will continue as usual, Jipmer said.