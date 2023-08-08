JIPMER staff upset over delay in arresting culprits involved in assaulting a doctor

August 08, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Doctors and paramedical staff of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research are upset over the delay in arresting those involved in verbally abusing and physically assaulting a resident doctor at the Paediatric ICU of the hospital last week.

Last Friday, a group of men, claiming to be members of a political party, barged into the Paediatric ICU. They had a heated exchange with the staff who were attending to an 11 year-old, critically-ill child. A member of the group verbally abused the staff and assaulted a resident doctor, a staff member said.

On the same night, the D-Nagar police registered a case under Section 294 (b), 332 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons. However, the police are yet to arrest those involved in the incident.

Agitated over the assault on the medical community, a section of doctors, especially resident doctors, had planned to organise a protest on the campus on Monday. The police held a meeting with JIPMER staff and assured them that they will take stern action against the culprits. After the meeting, the staff withdrew their decision to hold the protest.

“It has been almost four days since the doctor was assaulted. The culprits are free. Our worry is that the mob had taken pictures of the staff inside the ICU. A lady doctor who was attending to the child was threatened of dire consequences when she came out. We will not be able to work under threat and fear,” a doctor said.

Another doctor said the private security guards at the hospital failed to prevent the assault on the doctor. “They are more strict with the public who come to the hospital, but often fail to control unruly behaviour of mobs. A similar incident happened in the emergency ward a few months ago. The security guards remain mute spectators,” a nurse said.

The police said they could not immediately identify the culprits as the CCTCV near the ICU was not functioning. “We had to rely on visuals captured by cameras installed nearby. The photo of the culprit has been shared with the doctors. They have recognised the person. In the last two days, the police were busy with security arrangements during the President’s visit. We will nab the culprit soon,” a police officer said.

A senior doctor at JIPMER said the cameras installed on the premises were very old and only a few were working. Under a new project, the hospital administration had started the installation of around 500 cameras on the campus. “The project will be completed by September, and these advanced cameras will be connected to a control room for better monitoring,” he said.

