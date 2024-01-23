Jipmer staff petition Prime Minister on scrapping extension to Director

January 23, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Jipmer Hospital Employees Union (JHEU) has petitioned the Prime Minister seeking immediate revocation of the one-year interim extension given to Jipmer Director whose “detrimental legacy” has led to deleterious effects on the institution and demoralised its employees.

In the memorandum submitted to the PMO, JHEU president P. Tamilvanan and general secretary S. Velou urged the government to appoint the senior most Professor of the Institute as the interim Director as was the time-honoured practice until a successor was finalised.

The JHEU also sought a video call meeting or appointment with Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in the presence of President, Jipmer to present their case, backed by evidence, on the damage wrought during the incumbent’s five-year tenure.

Challenging the validity of the one-year extension given to Jipmer Director Rakesh Aggarwal, the JHEU pointed to Clause 11 (3) of the JIPMER Act 2008, which specified that the tenure of the Director was for a term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office or until he attains the age of sixty-five years, whichever is earlier. It is also stated that as per Clause 8 (3) of JIPMER Rules 2008, in the event of the Director proceeding on leave or resigning or the post falling vacant in any other eventuality, till such time a new Director is appointed, the President may appoint the senior-most Professor to look after the functions of the Director for a period not exceeding six months, the JHEU said.

It is pertinent to state that there is no specific mention or exclusive clause about extension of tenure for an incumbent Director after completing full five-year term of office, either in JIPMER Act 2008 or JIPMER Rules 2008 enacted by the Parliament and the same has not been amended till date, the JHEU stated.

Among the many lapses during the last five years was the failure to implement cadre restructuring or initiate any new proposals for creation of posts, the JHEU said. The Union also alleged that the Director’s frictious relationship with the Puducherry government was solely responsible for the stalling of the Transplant Hospital project at Sedarapet and the money spent on the project had caused loss to the Union Government.

The JHEU also accused the Director of blocking due benefits to employees or, delaying them, as in the case of 250 employees of the Medical Laboratory cadre who got a favourable ruling from the Madras High Court for grant of benefits under Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme. It was unprecedented in the history of Jipmer for the administration to issue so many suspension orders, termination orders or compulsory retirement notices, the JHEU alleged.

The JIPMER SC/ST cum Minorities Staff Welfare Association has also written to the Prime Minister and Union Health Minister seeking the termination of the extension granted to the Director alleging anti-employee measures and nepotism.

