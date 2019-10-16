JIPMER second among Central govt.-run hospitals on hygiene

JIPMER has bagged the second prize under the ‘Kayakalp’ award scheme among all the Central government health facilities for the year 2018- 19.

The awards are meant for health facilities with the highest standards of sanitation and hygiene and is given annually by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan, along with Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey presented the award in aceremony held recently in New Delhi to Rakesh Aggarwal, Director, JIPMER and Anita Rustagi, Additional Medical Superintendent.

The award carries a shield, certificate and a cash prize of ₹1.50 crore.

According to a press note, given that in 2017-18, JIPMER had received the third prize of ₹50 lakh under the same scheme, this year’s award marks an improvement over the previous performance.

The Kayakalp awards scheme has played a pivotal role in reinstating and reconfirming trust and confidence of the community in public health facilities and in improvement of government hospitals across the country. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has bagged the first prize this year.

The JIPMER Director appreciated the hard work put in by all the employees in ensuring sanitation and quality of care, the Kayakalp team in particular.

He exhorted the JIPMER family to do even better in the future to ensure that the Institute maintains or betters its rank in these awards for the next year.