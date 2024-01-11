JIPMER resident’s plaint of sexual harassment blows up online; L-G calls for inquiry

January 11, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

In a bizarre case, A junior resident at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) has filed an online cyber complaint to probe the origin of a mail, purportedly sent from the mail ID of a faculty member at the Department of Pharmacology, explicitly seeking sexual favours for academic benefits.

The complainant, Rosha Sandesh, had received the mail from a fake mailer domain that landed on her inbox on September 29 with a cautionary spam/phishing pop-up, appearing to be from the ID of a faculty member, stating: “Meet me in my room alone after MBBS practical class every Friday”.

The mail goes on to say that she turn out in “pink-coloured sleeveless” clothes, promises a comfortable residency tenure and a first-attempt pass in the MD final exams. The mailer threatens: “If you don’t oblige [to] this, I will harass you in front of other residents and won’t allow you to appear in the final MD exams”.

An almost similarly-worded mail was received by her associate too, at the same time, the complainant said.

The issue has blown up on X (formerly Twitter) after Dr. Sandesh posted the contents of the mail, her harrowing experience of going about her residency in the proximity of a predator whose identity is unconfirmed, and the over three-month pendency of her complaint with the central online cyber crime portal. She has tagged several prominent persons, including the Prime Minister and the Union Health Ministry, seeking a speedy redress.

The resident doctor said she had taken her complaint to the Jipmer higher-ups, including the Director, and lodged a plaint with the Internal Complaints Committee for Women (ICCW).

Across levels of escalation, the outcome was to rule out the faculty member’s involvement, given his respectable stature, and suggest that the issue was most likely a prank in a shockingly poor taste.

“In fact, at one point, the faculty member even suggested that the mail could be my concoction to defame him for his past reprimands,” Dr. Sandesh said.

“Even if the faculty is completely innocent and I were to believe that the institutional mechanism has done its duty in checking his antecedents, documented or otherwise, it should still be startling that such a sexually charged mail emanated from an impersonator with an intimate knowledge of the workings of the department”, said Dr. Sandesh.“It baffles me that there is no institutional urgency to get to the bottom of this and identify the real culprit.”The most distressing thing in the whole episode, she said, had been the insensitivity to her trauma of having to go about the residency mindful of the likelihood of being in the midst of an unknown predator.

Meanwhile, as the issue snowballed on X, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, one of the persons tagged, posted that the matter had been forwarded for further inquiry. Jipmer posted that the complaints filed by Dr. Rosha and another woman doctor who had also received a similar email simultaneously (both originating from http://emkei.cz) were immediately acted upon by their department as well as the Institute administration.

Their complaints were also investigated by the ICCW under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, and further action had been taken based on the Committee’s report, Jipmer said, adding that the plaint lodged with the Cyber Cell of Puducherry Police was being investigated by them separately.

