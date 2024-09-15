JIPMER resident doctors to join nation-wide protest today

The JIPMER Resident Doctors’ Association (JRDA) will stage an hour-long pen-down strike confined to elective services, take out a rally and form a human chain on Monday to join a nation-wide protest in solidarity with the month-long agitation by resident doctors in Kolkata seeking justice in a rape-murder case of a PG trainee at the RG Kar Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JRDA, which was reconstituted through an election on Sunday, formulated the protest plan in response to an urgent call for nation-wide solidarity action on Monday by the All India Resident and Junior Doctors’ Joint Action Forum (AIJAF) and after consultation with student bodies in other States, a spokesperson said.

The nation-wide action has been timed a day prior to when the Supreme Court is scheduled to next take up hearing on the Kolkata case. In fact, when it called off its ten-day boycott of elective duties in August seeking justice in the Kolkata incident and concrete guarantees for workplace safety for healthcare professionals, the JRDA had said it was reposing faith in the institution of the Supreme Court to secure justice, but warned of returning to the war path if the core demands remained unaddressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though they had resumed regular duty, the resident doctors in JIPMER had continued with symbolic actions over the past month in solidarity with their peers in Kolkata.

“It has been more than a month since we are fighting for justice and are no significant steps taken satisfying the demands,” the JRDA said.

The JRDA, which was reconstituted after a period of relative dormancy, will soon be reaching out to medicos associations in other institutions in the city to mobilise support for the cause if the nation-wide stir continues, a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the JRDA elected a set of office bearers including Sharan as president, Santhossini and Adheen Murali as vice presidents, S. Shobha as general secretary and Mruthalagi SP as deputy general secretary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.