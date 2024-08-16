Jipmer resident doctors intensify stir over Kolkata rape-murder

The JIPMER Resident Doctors Association (JRDA) intensified the stir over the recent rape-murder of a PG trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the subsequent vandalism on the premises and rising concerns over the course of investigation, as it launched an indefinite shutdown of all non-emergency services on Friday.

Joining the nationwide protest call, the JRDA boycotted duty across elective Operation Theatre units, wards and OPD services at Jipmer.

A statement from the JRDA said it was unanimously decided to continue the indefinite strike by halting academic activities, elective OPD, wards, and OT services. However, the emergency services, emergency laboratory services, dialysis, cancer chemotherapy units and ICU will function as usual.

In a broadening of support for the cause, the JIPMER Faculty Association and the JIPMER Students Association have extended support for the JRDA’s cause.

The JRDA has demanded “a proper and transparent investigation into the case as recent incidents had cast doubt on the integrity of the ongoing investigation”, and the implementation of the Central Protection Act (CPA) or an equivalent law to ensure the protection of healthcare workers across the country.

“We demand the resignation of all authorities responsible for their collective failure to protect the dignity and life of the on-duty female doctor involved in the tragic incident,” the statement said.

The JRDA also sought exemplary action against the perpetrators of hooliganism at the Kolkata hospital in the aftermath of the incident sparking widespread outrage and protests.

Issuing an urgent call for justice, the JIPMER Faculty Association (JFA) condemned the attack on the doctors of RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata, as they peacefully protested on the night of August 14.

The violence unleashed on these medical professionals who were protesting against the very violence that claimed the life of their colleague, is nothing short of a mockery of justice, said Bikash Kumar Naredi, JFA president.

Pointing to the State’s inability to protect its doctors as a glaring reminder of the precariousness of their safety, the JFA said the fact that such brutality could occur amid police presence was not just a failure of law enforcement but a betrayal of trust and not merely a law and order lapse but a matter of humanity and justice for an already scarred medical community.

The JFA urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to ensure that the State immediately steps in to protect these doctors and that no more lives are put at risk. “Anything less is unacceptable”.