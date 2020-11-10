Jipmer reiterates norm for admissions

PUDUCHERRY

10 November 2020 02:05 IST

Jipmer on Monday stipulated that only those candidates who have a valid and latest residence/employment certificate as proof of Puducherry domicile will be considered for admission to MBBS course in Jipmer under the Puducherry Domicile category.

Jipmer Dean (Academic) said in a press note that it may be noted that the ‘Jipmer Internal (JEI) category’ mentioned in the MBBS counselling process of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) refers to Puducherry domicile category. Candidates are advised to choose this category during the counselling process only if they qualify under this category, as detailed in the Jipmer MBBS 2020 prospectus.

The admission process in Jipmer will continue to be the same as has been followed in the previous years, and as has already been notified by Jipmer in its website and Jipmer MBBS 2020 prospectus.

