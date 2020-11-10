Jipmer reiterates norm for admissions

Jipmer on Monday stipulated that only those candidates who have a valid and latest residence/employment certificate as proof of Puducherry domicile will be considered for admission to MBBS course in Jipmer under the Puducherry Domicile category.
Jipmer Dean (Academic) said in a press note that it may be noted that the ‘Jipmer Internal (JEI) category’ mentioned in the MBBS counselling process of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) refers to Puducherry domicile category. Candidates are advised to choose this category during the counselling process only if they qualify under this category, as detailed in the Jipmer MBBS 2020 prospectus.
The admission process in Jipmer will continue to be the same as has been followed in the previous years, and as has already been notified by Jipmer in its website and Jipmer MBBS 2020 prospectus.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath