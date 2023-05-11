Jipmer puts off new user fee proposal for advanced investigations

May 11, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Jipmer has put on hold the implementation of revised user charges for new advanced investigations.

A circular stated that the “hospital user charges for the new advanced high value investigations have been kept in abeyance, as most of the investigations have not yet started”.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the user fees pertained to 63 types of highly advanced investigations, which had to be referred to diagnostic facilities in other States, that Jipmer was in the process of introducing in a gradual manner. These fees are only applicable to paying category of patients and remain free for low income categories.

The Lt. Governor said she had requested the Union Health Minister to reduce the burden on the paying patients as well. During discussions with Jipmer authorities, she had called for measures to ensure that all forms of treatment are available to all categories of people, Ms. Soundararajan said.