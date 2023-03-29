Jipmer Protection Committee slams hospital move to charge patients for advanced high-value investigations

March 29, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A committee has strongly opposed the move of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) to collect user charges for advanced high-value investigations from patients not covered under the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPMJAY) or not in possession of BPL cards, from April 1.

In a statement, T. Murugan, president of the Jipmer Protection Committee, said the user charges were nothing but an indirect attack on the public and in contravention of Section 19 of the Jipmer Act, 2008. As per the Act, Jipmer should provide free treatment to poor patients in the same manner as is being provided by a medical institute of the Central government.

He alleged that the Jipmer Director and Medical Superintendent had unilaterally issued the circular announcing the decision to collect user charges for advanced high-value investigations. The user charges would badly affect poor patients not only from Puducherry, but also from neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu, who have been availing of healthcare services free of cost from this institution. The move to collect user charges is highly unacceptable, he said.

Mr. Murugan also asked why Jipmer should levy user charges from the public when other Centrally administered hospitals such as Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Hospital in New Delhi were not collecting such user charges.

The Protection Committee also demanded that the Jipmer administration review the user charges collected for basic and advanced high-value investigations in Jipmer and other Central government hospitals and come out with a White Paper on the same.

The introduction of user charges for advanced high-value investigations amounted to reneging on the assurance given in Parliament, he said, and appealed to Jipmer to withdraw the circular immediately in the interest of the people of Puducherry.