JIPMER prof appointed as Executive Director of AIIMS, Patna

Gopal Krushna Pal, professor of Physiology at Jipmer, has been appointed as the Executive Director of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna. Mr. Pal joined Jipmer in 1996. He has served as Project Coordinator, Registrar and Nodal Officer of Jipmer to Ministry, Dean of Jipmer (Karaikal) and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Pondicherry University.