JIPMER prof appointed as Executive Director of AIIMS, Patna
Gopal Krushna Pal, professor of Physiology at Jipmer, has been appointed as the Executive Director of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna. Mr. Pal joined Jipmer in 1996. He has served as Project Coordinator, Registrar and Nodal Officer of Jipmer to Ministry, Dean of Jipmer (Karaikal) and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Pondicherry University.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.