ADVERTISEMENT

Jipmer places fifth in medical category in 2023’s National Institute Ranking Framework report

June 05, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The institute also placed 39th in the overall rankings, moving up 15 places from 54th in 2022

The Hindu Bureau

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education Research (Jipmer) has been rank fifth in medical category in the new report of the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2023 released by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in New Delhi on Monday.

According to a press release, Jipmer has moved up from sixth place in the previous year’s NIRF report in the medical category. In fact, this is the third consecutive year the institution has improved its ranking, having been placed eighth in 2021.

The NIRF rankings are based on a set of parameters such as teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception. Besides, in the overall NIRF rankings among all universities in the country, Jipmer has moved up 15 places in 2023, climbing from 54th rank in 2022 to 39th in 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jipmer Director Rakesh Aggarwal attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of all members of the institute as well as the its efforts to continuously improve its teaching infrastructure and teaching-learning methods.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US