March 29, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Jipmer has opened a shelter for outpatients and attendants visiting the hospital in front of the Regional Cancer Centre.

The facility, constructed and donated by the Gothi Charitable Trust, Kurumbapet, will benefit outpatients, especially those coming for cancer treatment, and attendants.

Jipmer Director Rakesh Aggarawal inaugurated the shelter in the presence of L.N. Dorairajan, Medical Superintendent.

