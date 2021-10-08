Jipmer opens research unit for clinical trials of new vaccines

A list of persons interested in participating in clinical trials being prepared

Jipmer has established a research unit to undertake clinical trials of new COVID vaccines that are currently in development stage.

This project is funded by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), an arm of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, through its “Mission COVID Suraksha” programme.

According to a Jipmer press note, six COVID vaccines have received emergency use authorisation in India. However, there is a clear need to develop more vaccines not only to meet the global supply-demand gap, but also for improved features such as a greater effectiveness, fewer side effects and longer duration of protection.

The other attributes researchers are looking for in new versions are the need for fewer doses (i.e. single dose), alternative routes of administration such as nasal spray or drops, and applicability to age groups where the current vaccines have not been shown to be safe and effective.

Besides, new vaccines may be required in future if and when new variants of the virus emerge. Thus, efforts to develop new COVID vaccines are going on worldwide, with more than 120 vaccines being in various phases of clinical development.

As new vaccines are developed, these will need to undergo clinical trials and the COVID Vaccine Trials Unit at Jipmer will play a role in such development. To ensure that clinical trials on new vaccines can be completed quickly, the unit is preparing an advance contact list of persons who may be interested in participating in clinical trials of new vaccines, the note said.

In the nearly two-year period since the COVID pandemic began, the public at large had played a great role by adhering to the social distancing norms and precautions, and also by adopting vaccination in a major way.

Interested citizens can help the cause by enrolling as volunteers for upcoming trials on new COVID vaccines. This includes those who have previously had COVID-19 or have already taken one or more doses of COVID vaccines, since some of the trials may include booster doses.

Jipmer has posted a confidentiality-guaranteed survey for those interested for more information at https://bit.ly/3kAsD6q

In its messaging for likely participants, Jipmer points to the persisting threat of the pandemic to disrupt lives and livelihoods and the opportunity of not needing to be a healthcare worker to fight COVID and instead helping the important cause by volunteering to participate in the vaccine trials.

“In case you have not taken a COVID vaccine yet, we encourage you to consider taking vaccination provided free by the government. Even vaccinated persons might be eligible for booster vaccine trials”, the message said.

Jipmer is looking for participants residing within a 30-km distance from the campus. Apart from ensuring confidentiality of information shared by volunteers and vouching that it would not be used for any other purpose, the data would be maintained in institutional records for five years. Volunteers can seek data deletion at any time.