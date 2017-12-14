Jipmer opens renovated night shelter

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) has opened the renovated “Kamala Nehru Night Shelter” for patients and bystanders.

Subhash Chandra Parija, Director, Jipmer, who opened the facility, said Jipmer was handling thousands of patients every day and the number was only increasing. Jipmer has a day care-cum-night shelter inside the hospital which now had adequate infrastructure and was being widely used by the public. The newly opened night shelter would cater to the demands of the increasing number of patients. The night shelter had been renovated with modern facilities.

The facility will be open for patients’ use from the first week of January. Rotary Aurocity of Rotary International will undertake maintenance and service.

Ashok Shankar Badhe, medical superintendent, faculty of Jipmer, officials from the Central Public Works Department and office-bearers and members of the Rotary Aurocity were present.