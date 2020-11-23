Jipmer opening OP clinic for post-COVID patients

Jipmer is opening an out-patient clinic for post-COVID patients from December 1.

The clinic will be run by the Departments of Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine.

Patients who have chest pain, body ache, or breathlessness after recovery from COVID-19 infection can book an appointment by tele consultation. Patients can call in on the number 6384404071 on Tuesday and Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.

Once they call in and book an appointment, the patients will receive a call/SMS, and if necessary, be asked to attend the Jipmer post-COVID Clinic.

The clinic will function twice a week from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The venue is the Medicine OPD on Tuesday and the Pulmonary Medicine OPD on Wednesday. Patients are advised to bring their COVID-related reports, discharge summary/SMS at the time of the hospital visit.