Jipmer observes World Hearing Day

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) observed World Hearing Day by organising an awareness walk and screening programmes on Thursday.

A press note said the theme chosen for the year by the World Health Organisation (WHO) was “To hear for life, listen with care”. The events hosted by the ENT unit of Jipmer focussed on the importance and means of preventing hearing loss through safe listening, with key messages that it was possible to have good hearing through the entire life course through ear and hearing care and that most common causes of hearing loss can be prevented, including the loss caused by exposure to loud sounds.

The idea of ‘safe listening’ to mitigate the risks of hearing loss associated with recreational sound exposure was also propagated. The awareness walk on the Beach Road in the morning was followed by screening camps for hearing loss by the department at three locations – ENT OPD at Jipmer, Jipmer’s Rural Health Centre at Ramanathapuram, and Jipmer’s Urban Health Centre at Kurussukuppam. Those detected with hearing loss would be followed up and given medical care and appropriate advice to improve their hearing and to prevent further loss of hearing, the press note said.