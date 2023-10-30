JIPMER makes transition to online evaluation of theory exam papers

October 30, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

JIPMER has launched an online evaluation system to facilitate high-quality assessment of theory examination papers. The move is intended to strengthen the internal evaluation process in the MBBS and post graduate examination.

“The online computer-based system introduced for the evaluation of scripts of theory (internal) examinations is a leap towards going fully online for final theory papers ahead of the practical examination for graduate and post graduate courses,” said JIPMER Director Rakesh Aggarwal. He was speaking at the 13th convocation for MBBS, MD, Ph.D and other programmes at JIPMER on Saturday.

According to Dr. Aggarwal, the move will ensure high-quality evaluation of the theory papers.

Further, JIPMER is set to launch six new super specialisation post MD/MS courses (post doctoral fellow) in various disciplines, including gynaecological oncology, interventional cardiology, paediatric neurosurgery, foetal medicine and paediatric nephrology. The admission for the new courses approved by the JIPMER Academic Committee would commence in January, 2024, said Dr. Aggarwal.

JIPMER is also introducing elective postings for MBBS interns in rural centres from the next batch.

During 2022-23, the quantitative and qualitative thrust in research witnessed an uptick in the number of extra mural grants sanctioned for projects. A total of 59 extra mural projects were sanctioned with ₹16 crore accruing as research grants. JIPMER had sanctioned intra mural grants to the tune of ₹2.1 crore to young researchers, said Dr. Aggarwal.

It was disclosed that the scholarly journals published by the faculty members and students at JIPMER crossed the 1,000-mark with 1,054 publications.

An animal house building worth ₹30 crore has been made ready and is awaiting municipal nod, while a nascent bio informatics facility is to be expanded, he added.

JIPMER’s jump in NIRF rankings by three places in two years, securing the 5th rank, was highlighted. In the overall NIRF rankings for all Indian Universities, JIPMER had leaped up to the 39th rank from the 54th spot in 2022.

On the patient care front, JIPMER, equipped with 2,220 beds, and registering about 8,000 OP and 500 emergency service visits every day, has been mulling additional operating theatres. Over the past year, JIPMER has opened a 24/7 OT neurosurgery, a second ICU for anaesthesiology, a new ICU for pulmonary unit, and a 10-bed post operative ward for orthopaedics, a high dependency unit for paediatrics and a kangaroo mother care ward for neonatology. This was made possible because of the recruitment of 413 nursing officers and 80 senior residents, said Dr. Aggarwal.

The first phase of the infrastructure plan for JIPMER’s Karaikal campus worth ₹400 crore has been completed. Further, the delegated investment board of the Ministry of Health has approved for the construction of a 500-bed teaching hospital in Karaikal estimated at a cost of ₹452 crore. The construction is likely to begin this year and span three years. At Yanam, a 100-bed multi-specialty consulting unit has been made ready and OPD services will start in November, Dr. Aggarwal further said.

