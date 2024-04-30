Jipmer looks to expand radiation oncology services to meet increase in demand

April 30, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Jipmer will expand radiation oncology services to meet the burgeoning demand of cancer patients with the commissioning of a ₹30 crore advanced linear accelerator, L.N. Dorairajan, Jipmer Medical Superintendent said.

While approval has been accorded for the purchase of the additional equipment for radiotherapy services, Jipmer is in the process of floating tenders in this regard, Dr. Dorairajan told MP D. Ravikumar.

Mr. Ravikumar had called on him the other day to convey public expectations from Jipmer and discuss shortcomings in patient care services, a press note said.

The new equipment, which will be the third at the Department of Radiation Oncology, is expected to be commissioned and made fully operational within a year. With this, the department would be able to provide radiotherapy services to at least 100 more cancer patients.

The Villupuram MP had raised public concerns about cancer patients from the Cuddalore, Ariyalur, and Villupuram districts not being able to get radiotherapy services due to an extended waiting list as a result of an increase in patient load at the Department of Radiation Oncology.

Dr. Dorairajan also pointed to the need to increase the number of doctors, staff, and nurses in the field of radiation oncology. While Jipmer had been accorded the nod to create new posts in March last year, the modalities of recruitment had been delayed due to the Parliamentary elections and the model code of conduct in force. The recruitment process will resume in June.

As an interim measure, the administration is exploring the possibility of increasing the existing shift schedule by four hours so that more patients can avail of treatment.

