GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jipmer looks to expand radiation oncology services to meet increase in demand

April 30, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The advanced linear accelerator is expected to be operational within a year.

The advanced linear accelerator is expected to be operational within a year. | Photo Credit: FILE

Jipmer will expand radiation oncology services to meet the burgeoning demand of cancer patients with the commissioning of a ₹30 crore advanced linear accelerator, L.N. Dorairajan, Jipmer Medical Superintendent said.

While approval has been accorded for the purchase of the additional equipment for radiotherapy services, Jipmer is in the process of floating tenders in this regard, Dr. Dorairajan told MP D. Ravikumar.

Mr. Ravikumar had called on him the other day to convey public expectations from Jipmer and discuss shortcomings in patient care services, a press note said.

The new equipment, which will be the third at the Department of Radiation Oncology, is expected to be commissioned and made fully operational within a year. With this, the department would be able to provide radiotherapy services to at least 100 more cancer patients.

The Villupuram MP had raised public concerns about cancer patients from the Cuddalore, Ariyalur, and Villupuram districts not being able to get radiotherapy services due to an extended waiting list as a result of an increase in patient load at the Department of Radiation Oncology.

Dr. Dorairajan also pointed to the need to increase the number of doctors, staff, and nurses in the field of radiation oncology. While Jipmer had been accorded the nod to create new posts in March last year, the modalities of recruitment had been delayed due to the Parliamentary elections and the model code of conduct in force. The recruitment process will resume in June.

As an interim measure, the administration is exploring the possibility of increasing the existing shift schedule by four hours so that more patients can avail of treatment.

Related Topics

education / cancer / Radiology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.