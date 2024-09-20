Jipmer launches standard manual for physiotherapy equipment

Observing World Physiotherapy Day (September 8), a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) manual for physiotherapy equipment was launched recently by the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (Jipmer).

The launch event featured the release of informative videos, in Tamil and Hindi, on ‘Low Back Pain and Physiotherapy’. Awareness posters on ‘low back pain’ were put up as well.

Navin Kumar, Head of the PMR Department, presided over the event. L.N. Dorairajan, Jipmer Medical Superintendent, and Jagadish Menon, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, were the special guests.

M. Suganthi, Senior Physiotherapist, delivered a lecture that stressed the vital role of physiotherapy in medicine and rehabilitation. Bhanumathy MohanaKrishnan, Physiotherapist, Department of Neurology, was also present.

The chief guests later presented mementoes to the physiotherapists and staff members.

