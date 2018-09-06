Puducherry

Jipmer launches diagnosis system for remote regions

CollabDDS to help address problem of shortage of radiologists

In a measure aimed at delivering expert diagnostic interpretation to remote regions, the Union Ministry of Health has launched CollabDDS (Collaborative Digital Diagnosis System) at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) here.

In a press note, S. Vivekanandam, Director of Jipmer, said the initiative would help address the problem of acute shortage of expert radiologists in remote areas and also provide online tele-radiology consultations.

Ravi Kumar Chittoria, Registrar (Academic), Head of IT Wing and Nodal Officer, Telemedicine Jipmer, said that CollabDDS was a software based tele-radiology service in which remotely situated radiologists of primary health centres, community health centres, district hospital and medical colleges can avail online reporting of radiology images of X-rays, ultrasound, CT scans, MRIs, etc.

The hardware and software was provided free by the Union Government in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and National Informatics Centre, New Delhi.

Jipmer was provided with the software for trial and testing was successful, Dr. Vivekanandam said.

