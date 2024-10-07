ADVERTISEMENT

Jipmer launches cleanliness drive

Published - October 07, 2024 01:10 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A contingent of Jipmer doctors, students and staff recently organised a cleanliness drive at Rock Beach.

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (Jipmer) recently organised a series of events to promote cleanliness and public health as part of the nation-wide “Swachhata Hi Sewa-2024” campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

A contingent of nearly 500 doctors, students, and staff were joined by the public in a drive to clean an approximately 1000-metre-long stretch at Rock Beach, Jipmer said in a press note.

Rakesh Aggarwal, Jipmer Director; Vikram Kate, Dean (Academic); L.N. Dorairajan, Medical Superintendent; S. Rangabashiam, Deputy Director; and Varshini Arun, Senior Financial Advisor, led the initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the institute, other programmes included a cultural event featuring villupattu and skit at the Women and Children Hospital (WCH) organised by the nursing section that highlighted the importance of cleanliness and its connection to cultural values and a special medical camp to provide health check-ups for housekeeping staff that benefited around 100 staff members, and targets reaching out to 1,200 persons within a month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A special mass cleaning drive was carried out in collaboration with Oulgaret Municipality at the area outside the compound wall from Gate No. 1 to Gate No. 7.

At another event, doctors, nurses and staff took the “Swachhata Pledge” to reinforce the significance of cleanliness in daily life while a “Waste to Art” initiative was organised in the hospital blocks at Jipmer. A tree plantation drive was also arranged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US