GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jipmer launches cleanliness drive

Published - October 07, 2024 01:10 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A contingent of Jipmer doctors, students and staff recently organised a cleanliness drive at Rock Beach.

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (Jipmer) recently organised a series of events to promote cleanliness and public health as part of the nation-wide “Swachhata Hi Sewa-2024” campaign.

A contingent of nearly 500 doctors, students, and staff were joined by the public in a drive to clean an approximately 1000-metre-long stretch at Rock Beach, Jipmer said in a press note.

Rakesh Aggarwal, Jipmer Director; Vikram Kate, Dean (Academic); L.N. Dorairajan, Medical Superintendent; S. Rangabashiam, Deputy Director; and Varshini Arun, Senior Financial Advisor, led the initiative.

According to the institute, other programmes included a cultural event featuring villupattu and skit at the Women and Children Hospital (WCH) organised by the nursing section that highlighted the importance of cleanliness and its connection to cultural values and a special medical camp to provide health check-ups for housekeeping staff that benefited around 100 staff members, and targets reaching out to 1,200 persons within a month.

A special mass cleaning drive was carried out in collaboration with Oulgaret Municipality at the area outside the compound wall from Gate No. 1 to Gate No. 7.

At another event, doctors, nurses and staff took the “Swachhata Pledge” to reinforce the significance of cleanliness in daily life while a “Waste to Art” initiative was organised in the hospital blocks at Jipmer. A tree plantation drive was also arranged.

