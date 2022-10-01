Jipmer KV identified for Balvatika classes under NEP

The Hindu Bureau October 01, 2022 19:15 IST

Balvatika classes are scheduled to start by last week of this month and application forms can be obtained till October 10 from the school

Balvatika classes are scheduled to start by last week of this month and application forms can be obtained till October 10 from the school

The Ministry of Education has selected Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, Jipmer campus, as one among 50 Vidyalayas, for the pilot project of introducing Balvatika (pre-primary classes) as part of implementation of New Education Policy, 2020. The NEP 2020 envisages education of the child to begin at the age of 3 years in Balvatika classes. The child would continue in Balvatika up to the age of 6. The preliminary admission in schools to Class 1 would be replaced by admissions to Balvatika 1 with the complete implementation of NEP 2020 in the coming years, Principal of KV, Jipmer campus, Jose Mathew said in a release. Balvatika classes are scheduled to start by last week of this month. The application forms could be obtained till October 10 from the school, the release said.



Our code of editorial values