Jipmer issues advisory on referrals of critically-ill COVID-19 patients

PUDUCHERRY

21 April 2021 01:07 IST

Transfer may be initiated only after hospital confirms a bed with facilities

JIPMER has issued an advisory for referral of critically-ill COVID-19 patients from other hospitals in the wake of an increase in the number of serious and critical patients requiring hospitalisation.

A press note from JIPMER said that the institution was trying its best to accommodate such patients while also trying to maintain its non-COVID operations as far as possible.

It also stated that in recent days, many critically-ill COVID patients referred from other hospitals have arrived at JIPMER’s COVID-care facility without any prior intimation.

“This leads to unnecessary delay and affects patient care adversely, particularly when the receiving facility is exceptionally busy or a vacant bed is not available,” JIPMER Director Rakesh Aggarwal said.

In the interest of patient safety, JIPMER has urged that any hospital or clinic wishing to refer a serious patient, who needs oxygen or intensive care or has significant co-morbidities, should contact the institution in advance over phone — the numbers were being shared directly with the neighbouring hospitals — and over the email covidreferraljipmer@

gmail.com

The transfer may be initiated only after JIPMER confirms that a bed with appropriate facilities has been earmarked for that particular patient.

Patient’s interest

This would avoid the unpleasant situation of a serious patient reaching JIPMER and having to return because of lack of a bed. The press note also stipulated that only a referring doctor who knows the patient’s clinical details should call the shared numbers.

Patients or their relatives are advised not to contact on these numbers or email ID, and their queries would not be entertained, the press note said.