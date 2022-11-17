Jipmer installs state-of-the-art machine in ophthalmology

November 17, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Department of Ophthalmology in Jipmer has commissioned a state-of-the-art fundus camera for recording retinal blood flow pattern measurements.

A press note said the equipment, launched during the ongoing Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month, can take ultra-widefield retinal images and is also used to perform fundus fluorescein angiography to diagnose various conditions.

The estimated cost of the Clarus 700 ultra-widefield fundus camera (Carl Zeiss) is about ₹1 crore.

Jipmer is currently the only institution in the government sector in southern India to have this facility. The instrument was donated by the Jipmer Alumni Association of North America (JAANA).

The Association has previously also generously donated for the upgradation of infrastructure at Jipmer.

Gautam Roy, acting Director, launched the facility.

Nirupama Kasturi, Head, Department of Ophthalmology, said the new equipment would enhance the facilities for management of various retinal conditions, such as diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, retinal vascular occlusions, age-related macular degeneration, etc. It would also facilitate the management of patients with other eye conditions, such as glaucoma and optic nerve diseases.

Among those who participated were Medical Superintendent, representatives of JIPMER Alumni Association, faculty members of the Institute and staff of the Department of Ophthalmology.

The department is currently conducting a month-long screening programme for diabetic retinopathy in its outpatient department (OPD) as also at the rural health centre (RHC), Ramanathapuram, in collaboration with the Department of Preventive and Social Medicine.

This aims to raise awareness about eye complications in persons with diabetes, and to provide them with health education regarding the importance of blood sugar control and regular eye check-ups to prevent these. The department will also conduct a continuing medical education (CME) programme, namely “Update of Diabetic retinopathy”, on November 27. A postgraduate quiz on retinal disease is also planned during the event.