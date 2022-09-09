Jipmer installs mobile phone signal boosters in campus

Boosters for two service providers have already been activated, two others to soon start working

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (Jipmer) has installed mobile signal boosters at four locations inside its campus for the benefit of the patients, visitors, staff and students, and meet their communication needs.

These towers will serve to improve the strength of mobile signals for multiple telecom service providers, which will help doctors, patients and their attenders obtain better service, a press note said.

Launching the facility, Rakesh Aggarwal, Jipmer Director, said poor mobile network signal in the campus had been a perennial issue. The necessity for good mobile signals was felt even more acutely during the COVID-19 pandemic when the admitted patients found it difficult to communicate with their families besides the problems faced by the doctors, nurses and other staff.

This situation had prompted the administration to look at various methods of improving mobile signals inside the campus, he said.

As a part of this project, towers were installed at four locations within the campus. Each of these towers has equipment to enhance the signal for several service providers. Boosters for two service providers have already been installed and activated, leading to a significant improvement in the signals. The equipment for two other providers will soon be installed and will start working in the next few days.

Consultations for the project started in December 2021, and the work was completed at the end of August. The installation work was executed by Crest Digitel Ltd., which is also responsible for coordination with the various telecom providers, the press note said.