Jipmer initiates online registration process for BSc. counselling

Special Correspondent February 21, 2022 20:44 IST

There are 94 seats for BSc Nursing and 87 for various allied health science disciplines

Jipmer has initiated the online registration process for counselling to various Bachelor of Science (BSc) undergraduate courses for candidates who have qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test conducted by National Testing Agency. According to a press note from the Jipmer Dean (Academic), there are 94 seats for BSc Nursing and 87 for various allied health science disciplines. Out of 94 seats in BSc Nursing, 9 seats are horizontally reserved for male candidates and the remaining 85 seats are reserved for women candidates, the press note said. The online registration closes at 5 p.m. on March 14 (Monday). The details regarding counselling and admission will be announced later. The expected date of publication of eligible candidates list on the website www.jipmer.edu.in is on or before March 21, the press note said.



