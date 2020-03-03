Jipmer hosts series of events topopularise voluntary blood donation

The Department of Transfusion Medicine, Jipmer, hosted a series of events as part of a push to popularise voluntary blood donation.

The campaign that featured voluntary blood donation camps and rallies to raise public awareness about the life-saving role of donors and the importance of safety in transfusion culminated in a programme to felicitate voluntary blood donors and organisers of blood donation camp.

The function hosted during the observance of the National Voluntary Blood Donation month, honoured about 400 voluntary blood donors and camp organisers.

Jipmer Director Rakesh Aggarwal led the felicitation in the presence of Ashok S. Badhe, Medical Superintendent, Jipmer, R. Raveendran-Dean (Research) and Sowdharya, Pondicherry AIDS Control Society.