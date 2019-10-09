Jipmer hosts ‘friendly’ cricket match

Jipmer medicos and faculty literally batted for protection of the fraternity from increasing acts of violence by hosting a unity cricket match.

The symbolic event was jointly hosted by the Jipmer Resident Doctors’ Association along with Jipmer Faculty Association and the Jipmer Students Association. The inter-association cricket tournament chose the theme “In the Field; Doctors United” symbolising the unity of all three associations against recent threats to the medical fraternity. Eight teams participated in the tournament, with each team drafting members from across resident doctors, faculties and students.

According to a press note, Team A under the captaincy of Adhisivam won the “Trophy of Unity” in the finals. Team D led by Ramesh Babu were the runners up. The man of the match of finals was Chandrasekara.

The Jipmer Faculty Association was represented by its president Rajesh, the Resident Doctors Association by its president Surendar and the Students Association by Afreed.